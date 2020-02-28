Delphi Economic Forum assures of safe conference amid coronavirus scare

Organizers of the Delphi Economic Forum issued an announcement on Friday assuring its international panels of delegates and participants that the annual conference will proceed as scheduled, on March 5-8, and that 98 percent of companies and individuals “remain committed to attend,” despite the recent appearance of the new coronavirus in Greece.



“Our decision is based on current facts and guidance from local, national and international authorities including the World Health Organization. There is no travel ban in place across Greece, and Greece is not identified as an area of concern,” the event’s organizers said in an announcement.

They also assured that there will be a “dedicated medical team in place in Delphi and will be working with the health authorities to ensure that any delegate will have access to full medical treatment and guidance in the unlikely event that it is required.”

European Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling, former European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet, North Macedonia’s minister of foreign affairs, Nikola Dimitrov, Albanian finance minister Anila Denaj, PIMCO portfolio manager Joshua Anderson and Stanford University’s Niall Ferguson are among the speakers who have confirmed that they will be attending the event, according to the organizers.

“We are pleased to confirm that our program of content remains inspiring with major keynotes and senior figures including political leaders, decision makers and key stakeholders across industries,” they said.