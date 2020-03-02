The actuarial study that came with the social security bill voted into law this week points to the likelihood that the age of retirement will be gradually raised to 72 years, starting in 2024, when the threshold will come to 68 years.



This is based on the provision of the Katrougalos law regarding the adjustment of the retirement age in line with the growth of life expectancy. Therefore retirement will come at the age of 69 from 2036, 70 from 2045, 71 as of 2057 and eventually 72 in 2066.



he same actuarial study projects that Greece’s population will fall from 10.73 million in 2018 to 8.45 million in 2070.