Support for sectors hurt by the virus

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held an extraordinary meeting on Friday with Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and other ministry officials to discuss the impact of the coronavirus and its repercussions on the national economy and the country’s households and enterprises.

According to a statement by the PM’s office, the ministry officials presented alternative scenarios and proposed measures for each regarding both the labor market and the products and services markets.

Staikouras is in constant communication with his peers in the European Union in order to assess the situation both in the bloc and in Greece and is taking part in joint action and initiatives, the government announced.

Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis is undertaking the coordination of contacts with representatives of the various sectors of the economy affected (or potentially affected) by the spread of the coronavirus so that the appropriate action can be taken, the government statement added.

The Finance Ministry is trying to establish possible interventions to ease the blow to specific professional categories and activities, such as the cancellation of Carnival festivities, with support likely to be granted to enterprises in Patra.