Greek FM meets with US Ambassador in Athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met in Athens on Friday with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt for talks that focused on bilateral issues but also addressed the surge of refugees and migrants trying to cross into Greece on Friday after Turkey said it would lifted controls on Syrians fleeing airstrikes.

In a tweet, Dendias said that “current regional developments” were also discussed but did not specify.

According to a separate post on Twitter by Pyatt, the two officials discussed “strong US support for our ambitious strategic agenda with Greece, our shared approach at NATO regional security, and the pressing challenged on the migration issue.”

The meeting comes a few days after army aviation forces from Greece and the United States took part in a live-fire exercise with attack helicopters as part of a landmark defense agreement giving American forces expanded access to Greek military bases.