ATHEX: Benchmark loses 19.3 percent in worst week since 2014

The Greek bourse completed its worst week since 2014 as its benchmark index slumped 19.34 percent due to concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. The decline continued unabated at Athinon Avenue, once again led by the banks index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 720.35 points, shedding 6.31 percent from Thursday’s 768.83 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 6.47 percent to 1,823.29 points.

Τhe banks index shrank 7.86 percent, to take its weekly losses to almost 25 percent. On Friday Piraeus fell 10.63 percent, National dropped 9.85 percent, Eurobank parted with 7.82 percent and Alpha slid 5.65 percent.

Titan Cement tumbled 11 percent, PPC gave up 10.76 percent, GEK Terna conceded 10.12 percent and Viohalco imploded 9 percent.

In total of 16 stocks secured gains, 103 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 184.8 million euros, up from Thursday’s 127.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.06 percent to close at 64.26 points.