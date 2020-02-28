Minister in Evros overseeing efforts to bolster border

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis was in northeastern Greece on Friday to meet with officials and check on the measures being taken to strengthen patrols along the border with Turkey, as an estimated 800-1,000 refugees and migrants gathered on the other side of the frontier.

“The borders of this country are inviolable, which is why there is no reason for these unfortunate people to gather at our borders, at our customs crossings, anticipating entry into Greek and European territory,” said Chrysochoidis, who was accompanied on his visit by the chief of the National Defense General Staff General, Konstantinos Floros.

Patrols along the land and river border in Evros have been bolstered since Friday morning, when the first large groups of migrants began to arrive following an announcement on Thursday night by a Turkish government official saying that Ankara would no longer try to prevent Syrians fleeing war in their country from attempting the crossing to the European Union.

The army has also dispatched two commando platoons to help the Hellenic Police guards at the border, and particularly to patrol the more dangerous sections of the Evros River.

Similar efforts are taking place to tighten security along Greece’s sea border with Turkey dozens of refugees and migrants were reported to be crossing over on boats.