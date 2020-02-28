Ferryboat with suspect coronavirus case docks at Patra port

A ferryboat that had been carrying a possible coronavirus case docked at the port of Patra in western Greece on Friday evening after dropping off the patient at the port of Igoumenitsa further north.

The patient, who has been identified only as woman, was on the Cruise Olympia passenger ferry when she called emergency medical services in Greece after setting off from Italy to report that she was feeling unwell.

An ambulance was to Igoumenitsa to pick her up and transfer her to a hospital in the northwestern city of Ioannina.

The ferry then went on Patra, where a team of specially trained medics was waiting to question and check the rest of the passengers and crew.

Anyone who came into contact with the woman will be kept under medical surveillance for 14 days.

The woman’s cabin will also be sterilized.