Government spox: 'Organized mass attempt to violate border'

More than 4,000 migrants have been prevented from crossing into Greece from Turkey and there have been 66 arrests, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Saturday.

"Greece was the target of an organized. mass, illegal attempt to violate its borders and has withstood it," Petsas told reprters after an emergency meeting of ministers at the Prime Minister's office.

Those attending the meeting presided by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis included the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Citizens' Protection, the chief of the National Defense Staff, and other civilian, securuty and armed forces' officials.

While beefed up military and police units are guarding the land border with Turkey, 52 Navy and Coast Guard vessels are patrolling the seas off the Eastern Aegen islands, Greece's most likely to be breached border areas, Petsas said.

Petsas added that none of th 66 arrested come from anywhere near the Idlib area in Syria, where Turkish forces have engaged in battle.