Delphi Economic Forum postponed because of coronavirus fears

The coronavirus outbreak, with four confirmed cases so far in Greece, has caused the postponement of the 5th Delphi Economic Forum.

The Forum, scheduled for March 5-8, will now take place at the end of May or the beginnning of June, according to the Forum organizers.

Here's the announcement in full:

"We have decided to postpone the Delphi Economic Forum V for late May - early June this year.

Our decision is based on current facts and guidance from local, national and international authorities including the World Health Organization which yesterday upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high".

We regret any inconvenience caused. However, the safety and health of all our visitors, speakers, employees and the citizens of the region we operate, has the utmost priority for us.

We would like to thank all our speakers, sponsors, participants, programming partners and members from all over the world who over the past few days and weeks have stood by us and showed trust to our team.

We look forward to continuing the trusted relationship with all of our partners.

New dates will be announced soon."

This year's forum was to have more than 750 local and international participants including government officials, academics and businessmen.