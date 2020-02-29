Dendias asks for EU foreign ministers' meeting

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was busy Saturday contacting his counterparts in several European countries, as well as the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell Fontelles, whom he asked to convene an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Dendias also talked on the phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Bulgaria's Ekaterina Zakharieva, North Macedonia's Nikola Dimitrov and Austria's Alexander Schallenberg. With the latter three, he discussed the likelihood of an explosive growth in migrant flows after Turkey's decision to open its borders and push the migrants living within its territory to leave for EU countries.