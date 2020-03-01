NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey's Soylu: 76,358 migrants headed to border

TAGS: Migration, Turkey

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu claims, in a Twitter post, that 76,358 migrants had passed through the border city of Edirne by Sunday morning on their way to the border crossing with Greece.

"As of 09.55 hours, the number of immigrants leaving our country via Edirne is 76 thousand 358," said Soylu, according to the Demiroren News Agency.

Turkey has opened its borders for migrants to cross into the EU and has aided them by providing buses to Edirne.

