Over 400 migrants reach Greek islands in 4 hours

The migrants trying to breach Greece's land border may have failed, but, with the help of improving weather, arrivals on the islands are accelerating.

Sources have told Kathimerini that, from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, more than 400 migrants have arrived on the islands of Lesvos, Chios and Samos.

This time, the Turkish coast guard did nothing to pick the boats intercepted by Greek Coast Guard, so the latter were rendered ineffective

A total of 16 boats made their way to Greek shores.

In the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. Sunday, only 27 migranmts had arrived, on Lesvos.

And there are thousands more of migrants gathered on the Turkish coast waiting their turn to cross the narrow passage to the islands.