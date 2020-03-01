Greece freezes asylum applications from illegally entering migrants

Greece will not accept for a month, beginning Sunday, any asylum applications from migrants entering the country illegally and, where possible, will immediately return them to the country they entered from, Greece's government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced Sunday.

The announcement was made at the conclusion of a cabinet meeting on national security.

Greece will also ask the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also known as Frontex, to engage in a rapid border intervention to protect Greece's borders, which are also EU's borders, Petsas said.

The above decisions will be communicated to the EU's Foreign Affairs Council so that Greece can benefit from temporary measures to face an emergency.

Petsas said Turkey is violating its commitments from the 2016 EU-Turkey agreement and of becoming itself a trafficker instead of cracking down on them. He called the migrant movement "a sudden, massive, organized and coordinated pressure from population movements in its eastern, land and sea, borders."

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, tweeted a few minutes ago:

"Support for Greek efforts to protect the European borders. Closely monitoring the situation on the ground. I will be visiting the Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday with @PrimeministerGR Mitsotakis."

[AP/Kathimerini]