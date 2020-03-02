Greece has right to enforce law along borders, State Department official says

“The United States recognizes Greece’s right to enforce its laws along its borders,” a State Department official has said in response to a question from Hellas Journal, a Greek-language network based in New York, after hundreds of migrants tried to force their way across the border from Turkey after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.



“We are aware of these reports and we are monitoring the situation closely. We urge both sides to show restraint as the situation at the Greece-Turkey border evolves,” the official, who was not named, said.



“We urge Turkey and Greece to ensure that, in seeking to address this flow of refugees and migrants, they act in a manner consistent with their obligations under international law, including international human rights law and international refugee law,” the official said.