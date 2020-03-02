Greece conducts military exercises near Evros

Greece would on Monday conduct military exercises using real ammunition near the Evros land border with Turkey.



The exercises, set to take place at border outposts at Kipoi and Kastanies, were announced Sunday by the Fourth Army Corps, which is charged with defending the Greek-Turkish borders in Thrace and the Aegean Sea.



Machine guns, rifles and pistols would be used during the exercise, the army said while imposing a ban on the movement of persons, vehicles and animals and livestock during the 24-hour drill.



Greece has deployed major military forces to the border, seeking to fortify the area after Turkey allowed hundreds of migrants to pass through to the European Union over the weekend.



An automated text message sent to mobile phones in the northern border areas said Greece had increased its security to a maximum, urging people not to attempt to enter.