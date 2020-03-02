Greece confirms three new cases of coronavirus, brings total to seven

Greece has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said over the weekend, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to seven.

The latest cases involve a woman and a man, who are related to previously confirmed cases in Greece, and a man who had recently traveled to Italy, Europe’s worst-hit country by the virus, the ministry said.

All patients were being treated in hospitals in Athens, the Greek capital, and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. Greece confirmed its first case of the virus on Feb. 26.



The coronavirus outbreak has caused the postponement of the 5th Delphi Economic Forum.



The Forum, scheduled for March 5-8, will now take place at the end of May or the beginning of June, according to the Forum organizers. [Reuters, Kathimerini]