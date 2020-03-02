NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greece calls ‘fake news’ on news of dead refugee

TAGS: Migration, Media

Greece has said that video footage allegedly showing a Syrian refugee shot dead near the Evros border is “fake news.”

“Video showing fatality on Greek-Turkish border is fake news. We call upon everyone to use caution when reporting news that furthers Turkish propaganda,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas tweeted.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 