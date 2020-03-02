Greece calls ‘fake news’ on news of dead refugee

Greece has said that video footage allegedly showing a Syrian refugee shot dead near the Evros border is “fake news.”



“Video showing fatality on Greek-Turkish border is fake news. We call upon everyone to use caution when reporting news that furthers Turkish propaganda,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas tweeted.

