Footage shows Turkish boat escorting migrant dinghy

Greece’s coast guard has released footage of a Turkish patrol boat escorting a rubber dinghy packed with migrants and refugees as it tries to enter Greek waters in the eastern Aegean.



According to coast guard officials, the dinghy which appears in the footage is the same vessel that later capsized off the coast of Lesvos, killing one child.



Officials said that the occupants of the vessel overturned it on purpose as the coast guard approached – possibly using a common practice for drawing rescue vessels.



Greece has accused Turkey of orchestrating a “coordinated and mass” attempt to violate the country’s borders by encouraging thousands of asylum seekers to illegally cross them.