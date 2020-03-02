LIFE | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
 
LIFE

Thessaloniki doc fest postponed amid coronavirus concerns

TAGS: Coronavirus, Documentary, Thessaloniki

The 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, originally scheduled for March 5-15, has been postponed over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, its organizers have announced.

“The safety of the working staff, the audience, the city’s residents and the festival’s guests from both Greece and abroad are our top-notch priority,” a statement said.

Organizers said they were considering rescheduling the event to late May/early June.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 