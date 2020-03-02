Thessaloniki doc fest postponed amid coronavirus concerns

The 22nd Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, originally scheduled for March 5-15, has been postponed over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, its organizers have announced.



“The safety of the working staff, the audience, the city’s residents and the festival’s guests from both Greece and abroad are our top-notch priority,” a statement said.



Organizers said they were considering rescheduling the event to late May/early June.