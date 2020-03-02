Grieg Passion | Thessaloniki | March 4

The Thessaloniki City Symphony Orchestra, with Stefanos Thomopoulos on the piano and Haris Iliadis at the podium, present “Grieg Passion,” a two-part program inspired by World Music Therapy Day, which was on March 1. Part I consists of the introduction from Weber’s opera “The Freeshooter” (Der Freischutz) and Grieg’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in A minor, Op.16, while Part II is of Bruch’s Symphony No. 2 in F minor, Op. 36.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr