Police handout photo

Police in Oraiokastro, on the outskirts of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, detained two people in the act of attempting to break open an ATM on Monday.

The would-be thieves had aimed to use an explosive device to gain access to the cash in the ATM, police said, without elaborating.

They were dressed in disposable white suits and masks, posing as carnival revelers, during the botched raid.