Suspected burglary gang arrested in Agrinio, western Greece

Police handout photo

Police in Agrinio on Monday announced the arrest of four suspected members of a burglary racket believed to have been targeting homes in the western city.



Four suspects – all Greek men aged 21, 26, 30 and 46 – were apprehended, along with a 23-year-old female accomplice. Police attempted to stop a car in which three of the suspects had been traveling, prompting a chase that culminated in the port city Patra where a security police vehicle cornered and rammed the suspects’ car.



Officers arrested the 30-year-old on the spot. The other two fled but were arrested later, along with the fourth suspect and the accomplice.



The gang is thought to have netted more than 46,000 euros’ worth of cash and valuables from its activities.