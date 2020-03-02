TUESDAY

Republic of Cyprus Parliament Speaker Demetris Syllouris begins a two-day visit to Athens, where he will meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Greek counterpart, Konstantinos Tasoulas, among other Greek government officials.

WEDNESDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will issue the February results of its Business and Consumer Surveys.

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) hosts a seminar on “Cryptocurrency Transactions,” at 43 Academias, Athens. (Info: www.cecl2.gr)

Enterprise Greece and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry are organizing a business mission to Serbia, including participation in a business forum in the capital Belgrade on Thursday. Through Friday.

The UK’s Royal Institution of Naval Architects, in partnership with the Hellenic Institute of Marine Architects are holding a conference on Sustainable and Safe Passenger Ships in Athens. It will include the presentation of papers by naval architects, class societies, operators, researchers, and builders on all related topics. (Info: www.rina.org.uk)

The IST College is presenting its Executive Diploma titled: “Beyond Exports.” Runs 5-8 p.m. at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 7 Academias, with the support of the French-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Info: www.ccifhel.org.gr)

Athens-listed enterprise CPI is holding its annual general meeting of shareholders.

THURSDAY

Winter retail sales end in the four prefectures of the Region of Thessaly, after getting a five-day extension compared to the rest of the country.

The Institute of International Relations of Panteio University hosts a seminar on “Terrorism and Radicalization: Strategies and policies for tackling them.” On Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. (Info: deca@idis.gr)

The 10th National Conference on MICE (i.e. meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and Professional Conference Tourism, titled: “Back to the Future,” opens at the Grand Hyatt Athens hotel, 115 Syngrou. To Friday. (Info: hapco.gr)

The 6th Best Practices in Customer Service conference is held at the OTEAcademy, Pelika & Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.611.4400, www.customerconference.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the December results of its monthly labor force survey.

FRIDAY

Marking International Women’s Day on Sunday, the Civil Servants Union (ADEDY) is calling a three-hour work stoppage starting at 12 noon.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its October-December provisional data on the quarterly national accounts and its estimates for the annual national accounts for 2019.

The Goulandris Natural History Museum (13 Levidou, Kifissia, Athens) hosts a national summit on the European Green Deal, at 9.30 a.m. The event concludes on March 9 at the headquarters of Piraeus Port Authority, in Piraeus. (Info: www.athena-innovation.gr)

The 6th National Conference on Utilizing Information and Communication Technologies in Twinning School Programs in Primary and Secondary Education opens in Thessaloniki and runs through Sunday. (Info: www.etwinning.gr)

The Health Daily online publication is organizing a conference titled: “Best Practices for Hospital Management.” It will take place at the Elite Hotel in Kalamata in the southwestern Peloponnese. (Info: 210.661.7777, www.besthospitalmanagement.gr)

The Center for Renewable Energy Sources (CRES) holds an informative event in Alexandroupoli, northeastern Greece, about “Strengthening the Capacity of Local Authorities to Participate in Energy Communities.” At the Alexandroupoli Chamber, 307 Dimokratias. (Info: 210.660.3348, www.cres.gr)

SATURDAY

The YouthSpeak Forum 2020 is held at the Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos, Athens, from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. (Info: 210.644.8061)