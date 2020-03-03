Turkey in ‘no position to lecture anyone on international law,’ Greek Foreign Ministry says

Greece’s Foreign Ministry issued a stern response after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Greek soldiers had killed two migrants and severely wounded a third.



“When a country uses people as a battering ram, fabricates fake news to mislead them, and systematically violates the sovereignty and sovereign rights of neighboring countries, it is in no position to point fingers at anyone,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said.



“And of course it is in no position to lecture anyone on International Law and human rights. After all, #Turkey has been failing these particular courses for years,” it added.