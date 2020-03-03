Thanasis Bakolas appointed advisor to PM on EU, US issues

Thanasis Bakolas, a close aide to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will serve as an advisor to the Greek prime minister on issues pertaining to the country’s relations with the European Union and the United States, it was announced Tuesday. He will be based in Brussels.



Bakolas, a graduate of Columbia University, has in the past 25 years worked as a political analyst and communication strategy consultant.



In the past eight years, he has served as senior advisor to the Greek premier.