Erdogan using migrants as a ‘weapon’ against EU, says Austria’s Kurz

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is using migrants as a “weapon” against the European Union, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday, urging member states to rally behind Greece as it tries to repel thousands of asylum seekers amassed at its border.

“This rush is not an accident, it’s organized,” Kurz was quoted by Blomberg as telling journalists in Vienna. “Those people are used by Erdogan as a playball, as a weapon, to apply pressure on the European Union,” he said.



The EU must stand united behind Greece, and protect the borders as well as provide humanitarian assistance, Kurz said according to the report.

