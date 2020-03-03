Athens reacts to Borissov comments

Greece has reacted to comments by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov who told the Euractiv website that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to sit down at the same table with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the ongoing migration crisis.



“Those with the law on their side have no objection to sit at the same table with anyone. Those objecting are the ones currently using desperate people as pawns,” a government source said.



The same source said that Greece would continue to secure its frontier with Turkey as thousands of migrants, encouraged by Ankara, amassed on the border seeking to make their way into the EU.

“We will protect our borders, the borders of Europe,” the source said.