NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

EU leaders inspect Evros border amid migrant stand-off

TAGS: Migration, EU

The presidents of the executive European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament – Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel and David Sassoli – were joined by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as they took a helicopter tour of the country’s land border with Turkey.

The visit is seen as a show of solidarity with Greece as it struggles to hold back the new migrant tide following Turkey’s decision to relax controls on migrant movement toward the EU.

A joint press briefing was scheduled for 3.30 p.m. at the town of Kastanies, near the Turkish border.

This is a developing story.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 