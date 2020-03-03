EU leaders inspect Evros border amid migrant stand-off

The presidents of the executive European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament – Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel and David Sassoli – were joined by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as they took a helicopter tour of the country’s land border with Turkey.



The visit is seen as a show of solidarity with Greece as it struggles to hold back the new migrant tide following Turkey’s decision to relax controls on migrant movement toward the EU.



A joint press briefing was scheduled for 3.30 p.m. at the town of Kastanies, near the Turkish border.

