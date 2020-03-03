Salty Fields | Athens | To March 29

The Herakleidon Museum presents “Salty Fields,” a joint exhibition by Aggeliki Loi and Dimitra Skandali comprised of installations, constructions, drawings and mixed-media works inspired by research on sea vegetation such as seaweed and seagrass and their importance in the environment. The show is part of a series of events on marine biology that includes lectures, presentations, etc. Opening hours at the museum are Monday & Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Herakleidon Museum, 16 Iraklidon, Thiseio, tel 210.346.1981, www.herakleidon.org