The Papess Joanne | Athens | March 8, 15 & 22

As part of its 80th anniversary celebrations, the Greek National Opera has commissioned composer Yiorgos Vassilandonakis to write a new opera based on Emmanouel Rhoides’ controversial 1866 novel “The Papess Joanne.” Regarded as heretical at the time of its publication, the novel explores the fascinating legend of Papess Joan and argues that the Catholic Church covered up her existence. The opera is directed by the respected young director Dimitris Karantzas and stars Chrissa Maliamani in the title role. Shows at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) opera house will take place on March 8, 15 and 22, and tickets range from 15 to 60 euros. For details and reservations, visit www.nationalopera.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700