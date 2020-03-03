Eddie Henderson | Athens | March 6-9

Photo: Antonio Porcar Mayo

American trumpet legend Eddie Henderson and his band take the stage at the Half Note from March 6-9 with older work that shaped the frontman’s signature post-bop sound and tracks from his last album, “Be Cool,” released in 2018. Henderson is joined by Danny Grissett on piano, Arnie Somogyi on bass and Stephen Keogh on drums. Tickets, from www.viva.gr, cost 20, 25 and 30 euros and doors open at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310