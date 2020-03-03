WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Eddie Henderson | Athens | March 6-9

Photo: Antonio Porcar Mayo

TAGS: Music

American trumpet legend Eddie Henderson and his band take the stage at the Half Note from March 6-9 with older work that shaped the frontman’s signature post-bop sound and tracks from his last album, “Be Cool,” released in 2018. Henderson is joined by Danny Grissett on piano, Arnie Somogyi on bass and Stephen Keogh on drums. Tickets, from www.viva.gr, cost 20, 25 and 30 euros and doors open at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 