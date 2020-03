Six days after two Turkish fighter jets flew over the islet of Ro, in the eastern Mediteranean, a new pair of F-16s flew over it on Tuesday afternoon, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The fighter jets entered Athens' Flight Information Region at 4.52 p.m. without submitting a flight plan, flying at 10,000 feet.

They were chased off by Greek air force pilots in line with international rules of engagement.