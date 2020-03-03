March 12 NPL event postponed

The IMN Greek and Cypriot NPLs conference, scheduled to take place in Athens on March 12, has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

“The safety of our participants, community and staff are our priority and we feel this is the best option for this event,” the head of organizer IMN, Jade Friedensohn, told Kathimerini, adding “our thoughts are with those in impacted areas.”

A date for the third installment of the annual event will be announced soon, the organizers added.