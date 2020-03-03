Greek air systems manufacturer to unveil new products at Posidonia

Greek company Paramina plans to leverage its third Posidonia participation this summer to launch a range of new products in the air compressor category.

The only Greek manufacturer of breathing apparatus with a worldwide sales and service network will unveil its new high-pressure air compressors for filling breathing apparatus for onshore or offshore use at the June 1-5 event in Athens.

“We will take part in Posidonia 2020 in order to acquire brand recognition and new business openings to the local, regional and international marine, offshore and safety markets,” said Commercial Director George Pribas.

“It will give us the opportunity to meet new people, new companies and potential customers but at the same time the opportunity to strengthen relationships with our existing customers.”

Posidonia 2020 will take place at the Metropolitan Expo center near Athens airport.