Radiation readings at antenna towers below safe level of exposure

The radiation emitted by antenna towers in Greece’s cities did not exceed safe levels last year, according to the Greek Atomic Energy Commission (EEAE).

In a report summing up its radiation counts in 2019 – aimed at ensuring the public is not exposed to excessive levels of radiation – the EEAE found no transgressions in urban areas.

A total of 2,102 towers around the country were inspected – 98 percent of the inspections were routine and 2 percent were conducted in response to requests by citizens or groups.



Nine out of 10 of the inspections were on cellphone towers while the rest were on radio or television towers.

The checks revealed just four transgressions, all in antenna parks outside urban areas.

A report by the National Observatory of Electromagnetic Fields last year found that readings at antenna towers were significantly below the safe level of exposure for the public.