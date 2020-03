A woman walks along the waterfront in Flisvos on Athens’ southern coast on Tuesday, where strong winds stirred up the sea and sent waves crashing onto the promenade. Sunny skies in many parts of the country are briefly giving way to thunderstorms, gales and showers in many parts of the country on Wednesday, especially in the Aegean Sea, the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service said on Tuesday. [Nikos Halkiopoulos/InTime News]