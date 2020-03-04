Greece can do itCOMMENT
Online
Every so often, the negative stereotypes we come to believe are true are turned on their heads. The coordinated Greek effort to fight the spread of the global coronavirus outbreak in Greece is one such instance.
It turns out that there is a public system and public officials who can faithfully follow a large-scale plan.
In this way, they ensure that citizens comply by the guidelines and are able to manage a challenge that has rocked countries that are, theoretically, better organized.