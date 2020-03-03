ATHEX: Stocks stage big recovery after week of major losses

The Greek bourse rebounded on Tuesday in a faster and more impressive fashion than was expected, after its worst week in over five years. While coronavirus concerns have not subsided, the recovery in US markets on Monday and hopes for action from central banks boosted prices.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 766.32 points, adding 6.38 percent to Friday’s 720.35 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 6.65 percent to 1,944.62 points.

Τhe banks index jumped 11.24 percent, Alpha rose 12.67 percent and Eurobank followed with an added 12.19 percent.

In total of 97 stocks saw gains, 10 had losses and 23 stayed put. Turnover came to 152.1 million euros from last Friday’s 184.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.40 percent to close at 64.52 points.