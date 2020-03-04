Greek police repel migrants on border

Greek police fired tear gas to repel hundreds of stone-throwing migrants who once more tried to force their way across the border from Turkey on Wednesday morning.



Clashes at the border crossing by the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies have been ongoing since Ankara’s announcement late last week that it would no longer stop Syrian refugees trying to reach European soil.



Wednesday’s clashes came a day after European Union officials promised more cash for Greece during a visit to the country’s land border with Turkey. The officials also called upon Turkey to abide by a 2016 deal which requires it to keep the migrants on its territory in return for EU cash.