Media watchdog urges Greece to investigate attacks on reporters

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Wednesday urged Greek authorities to investigate recent attacks on reporters covering the arrival of migrants and refugees on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.



“Greek authorities must quickly and thoroughly investigate the attacks on reporters covering refugee movements on the island of Lesvos and ensure that they can continue their reporting safely and without fear,” said CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Gulnoza Said in New York.



“Greek police have an obligation to protect members of the press,” she said.



On Sunday, a group of locals attempted to stop a dinghy carrying migrants from coming in to berth at Thermi port and attacked journalists who were documenting the arrival.



Freelance photojournalist Michael Trammer, freelance photographer Raphael Knipping, Der Spiegel reporter Giorgos Christides and freelance photojournalist Julian Busch were among those targeted by unknown assailants, CPJ said.