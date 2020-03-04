NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias’ meeting with party representatives postponed

TAGS: Politics, Migration

A meeting between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and opposition party representatives on developments regarding the migrant standoff on the border with Turkey has been postponed, it was announced Wednesday.

It was not clear when the meeting would be rescheduled.

Greek riot police and troops fired tear gas early on Wednesday at hundreds of migrants as they made a fresh attempt to cross the border from Turkey into Greece.

