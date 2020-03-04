Turkish jets fly over Greek island of Ro

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the southeastern Aegean island of Ro on Wednesday without authorization.



According to an announcement from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), the pair of jets flew over the tiny islet near Kastellorizo at 1.03 p.m. and 1.11 p.m. at an altitude of 23,000 and 5,000 feet respectively.

