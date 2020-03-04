Number of coronavirus cases in Greece rises to 9

The Health Ministry announced that the number of Greece’s confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to nine.



The man, who had recently traveled to Israel and Egypt, is now in quarantine at a hospital in Patra in the Peloponnese.



Public health officials have begun tracing the patient's other close contacts to ensure that appropriate measures are in place.



Earlier in the day, authorities reported another case in the northern port city of Thessaloniki – a middgle-aged man who is related to a previously confirmed case that remains in an isolation unit.