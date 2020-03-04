Woman found on Veria roadside was 'violently strangled'

Police in Veria, northern Greece, investigating the death of a 44-year-old woman whose half-naked dead body was found by a roadside on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, have said the victim appears to have been the victim of a violent homicide.

According to police sources, a coroner’s report indicates that the 44-year-old was violently strangled.

No information was released about the possible motive behind the killing nor the suspected identity of the perpetrator.