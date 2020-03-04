EU foreign policy chief tells Turkey border developments unacceptable

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he told Turkey on Wednesday that the situation at the border with Greece was unacceptable and Turkey should not encourage further movement of migrants towards the border with EU states.

Speaking after talks with President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, he described their meeting as long and profitable.

More than 10,000 migrants have been trying to breach the border since Turkey said last Thursday it would no longer abide by a 2016 deal with the European Union to halt illegal migration flows to Europe in return for billions of euros in aid.

[Reuters]