New Opening | Athens | March 5 – April 4

The Greek Printmakers Association launches its new gallery, Ektos, with a solo show by Efstratia Machairidi, titled “Punctum.” The new space aims at boosting Greece’s contemporary printmaking scene with exhibitions, workshops and presentations. Machairidi’s works include classic techniques, such as intaglio and relief. The title of her exhibition, the Latin word for a cut caused by a sharp object, refers to the technique of punctuation used by the artist to depict figures. The launch will take place at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. And opening hours at the gallery are Wednesday and Friday 6-9 p.m. and Saturday 12-3 p.m. Admission is free. For additional information please visit www.haraktes.gr.



Ektos, 17A Ioannou Drosopoulou, Kypseli