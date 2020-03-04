Maluma | Athens & Thessaloniki | March 11 & 13

Colombian superstar Maluma is coming to Greece to perform concerts in Athens and Thessaloniki, with Greek singer Eleni Foureira as his special guest. The 26-year-old Colombian reggaeton artist, who boasts more than 40 million Instagram followers, will perform tracks from his latest album, “11:11,” as well as older hits from “ The Athens concert will take place at the Olympic Indoor Basketball Court in the OAKA Olympic stadium iand the Thessaloniki show at the basketball court in the PAOK Sports Arena. The concert begins at 9 p.m. on March 11 and 8 p.m. on March 13. For reservations, visit www.viva.gr.

Olympic Indoor Basketball Court, OAKA, 37 Kifissias Avenue, Maroussi, tel 210.683.4560;

PAOK Sports Arena, Antoni Tritsi, Pylaia, tel 2310.472.551