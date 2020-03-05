Public consultations began on Wednesday on a new bill introduced by the Environment Ministry that seeks to modernize environmental legislation.

The bill will change regulations regarding land uses, environmental licensing and the management of protected areas.

According to Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, the bill, which will be under public consultation for 13 days, aims to solve chronic environmental law problems by simplifying licensing procedures and ending years of inconvenience for Greek citizens.

The bill will allow heavy mining and quarrying activities and will also permit the construction of homes in protected areas.