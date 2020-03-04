BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

SETE calls for flexibility in cancelations

ILIAS BELLOS

TAGS: Tourism, Coronavirus

The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) on Wednesday urged the immediate implementation of a flexible framework for cancelations in Greek tourism that would encourage foreign visitors and tour operators to make bookings despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

It is also seeking to convince tourists who have already booked their holidays to avoid canceling them at this stage.

The proposals by SETE’s crisis management task force are part of a set of initiatives addressed to the Greek hospitality sector and aimed at containing the impact of the epidemic on Greek tourism.

