Kikilias discusses need for coordination over COVID-19 with Spahn

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and his German counterpart Jens Spahn spoke on the phone late on Wednesday to discuss the need for better coordination and contact among EU member-states over the coronavirus outbreak, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Thursday.

The phone call was made on the occasion of the second extraordinary council of EU health ministers on Friday, according to a health ministry announcement.



Greece’s Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday morning its tenth COVID-19 case.

It involves a Greek woman who had recently traveled with the man diagnozed as the ninth case of the new coronavirus to Israel and Egypt, authorities said.

The patient has been transferred to an isolation unit at a hospital of Patras, western Greece.